Whitney transforms bodies and minds

BIKINI READY: Whitney Freyling has the right stuff to help you sculpt a bikini ready body Contributed

TO GET a firm body you first have to make a firm decision to start exercising properly.

But if you're struggling to keep on track then Whitney Fraeling knows exactly how to help you.

"I spent two years making mistakes so I know exactly how to help others avoid the traps I fell into," she said.

Whitney, who runs a personal training business, also competes at a high level in ICN natural body building events around Australia.

"At first I was terrible, but some of the competitors and judges started giving me advice and I slowly got better," she said.

Whitney went on to win a swag of trophies in various categories and decided it was time to help others.

I wanted to help other women build better bodies, not necessarily to compete, but to lose weight or get better sleep.

Her business, Bikini Whitty,was born and Whitney runs regular women's boot camps catering for beginners through to athletes.

"Because of my own experiences I've learned what it takes to keep someone motivated to keep pushing themselves to improve.

"I've found it's not only helping them transform their bodies, it's changing their lives as well and that's the best part," she said.

All it takes is that firm decision to start, then let Whitney help you achieve your goal.