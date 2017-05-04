Whiting on the bite at Lilley's Beach

GREAT FUN: There were some good whiting being caught at Lilley's Beach this week.

THE 22nd year of the Boyne Tannum HookUp is now done and dusted and hats off to all those involved with this year's event.

With the weather not being as kind as it has been recently, it certainly made things that little bit more difficult for people chasing the offshore species.

Those who were keen needed to put their seamanship skills to the test, with the results being some wicked fish being weighed in, apart from the likes of Spanish mackerel.

Joe McGuire, devoted husband of HookUp president Jenny, did manage to land a solid 35kg Spanish but elected not to weigh it in. I was gutted because it was such a spectacular fish.

The skills this event has uncovered regarding kids' fishing and returning their catch though is impressive, with far more live fish measured, tagged and released than gilled and gutted after weigh-in.

Many were also chatting to me about how the region is actually fishing, and from all accounts the likes of Rock Cod Shoals has never fished better even though it gets a lot of action when the weather is right.

Cathy Cornwall and her lad Joel ventured out to the Shoals on the Sunday, making it out there okay but the trip home was wet and very rough.

The lads from the Havta Fish team also experienced the same.

Once all the action happened and after the boat was drawn on Monday, Jen and I plus our friends Anthony and Vicki Buenen bought a beach permit online and slipped up to Lilley's Beach for lunch and a whiting session.

The condition of the beach was horrific, to say the least, because of the high tides in the morning, while the HookUp was on, forcing those utilising this special place to travel in the soft sand above the high tide mark.

Once further along we were able to travel on the harder sand surface and also found a tree to cook up a feed.

The whiting fishing was awesome with some solid yellowfin being caught. The wind had dropped down to about 10 knots and it was picture perfect as you can see, with the only thing spoiling it being the odd 4WD, maybe breaking the sound barrier at times, although the rest were very considerate.

It's such a special place to visit and be able to access.

This weekend I think fishing out in the open will not be on anyone's agenda but chasing the remaining barramundi in the rivers ands creeks will be the go.

There are still plenty about along with some excellent king salmon and blue nose salmon.

The gravel areas are holding very solid grunter and those chasing a crab should do well out of the Targinnie or Graham's Creek systems.

Next week I will take you to Keppel Creek for a spot of heli-fishing/exploring experience.

Hooroo, Dags