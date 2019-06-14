Whitehaven promotes Winchester South at mines conference

NEW PLAYER: Whitehaven's Todd Harrington, Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert, Dawson candidate Belinda Hassan and Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm talk about the new mine at Winchester South.

NEW PLAYER: Whitehaven's Todd Harrington, Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert, Dawson candidate Belinda Hassan and Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm talk about the new mine at Winchester South. Caitlan Charles

QUEENSLAND'S "attractive regulatory environment” for mining projects has been commended by an emerging force in the coal industry looking to break into the Bowen Basin.

Whitehaven Coal project director Todd Harrington was one of the more than 700 mining leaders, energy executives and investors who took part in this week's Energy, Mines and Money Conference in Brisbane.

At the forum, the ASX-listed company gave an overview of its six mines operating in NSW as well as two other projects in the pipeline - one a $1 billion metallurgical coal mining project in the Bowen Basin.

The Winchester South project was declared a co-ordinated project by Queensland's independent Co-ordinator-General in April after Whitehaven bought it from Rio Tinto for about $300 million last year.

Mr Harrington told the Daily Mercury the company was eager for its arrival into Queensland's coal industry.

"We're very excited to be here in Queensland and to bring on this metallurgical coal mine, which is right in the middle of the Bowen Basin and near Moranbah,” he said.

"After operating in NSW for the last decade or more, the regulatory environment in Queensland is very attractive - it appears to be less cumbersome through green and red tape yet still very diligent.

"We're keen to bring this asset on as quickly as we can get through the approval processes.”

Whitehaven aims to receive full regulatory approval for the mine by 2021.

If successful, it then has an estimated two-year construction period, with production expected to start in 2023 or 2024.

Mr Harrington said the mine would provide 500 jobs in the construction phase and 450 ongoing jobs once the mine was up and running.

"We say that with confidence because this mine has been scoped to a similar size and scale to a mine Whitehaven has got in NSW,” he said.

"We'll do our best to source locally or support locals with this project.

"Moranbah, Mackay, Rockhampton, Emerald and smaller towns surrounding are well-placed to provide a vast majority of skills and services the mine will need.”

Now in its second year, the Energy, Mines and Money Australia conference featured more than 80 global thought leaders discussing investment strategies, future commodity trends and energy policy.