A Gladstone man admitted to consuming four full nips of whiskey prior to being intercepted by police on the Dawson Highway.
Whiskey nips prove costly for driver

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
20th Apr 2021 9:00 AM
Four nips of whiskey in a four-hour time frame landed a man in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Ryan John Lambert, 29, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Lambert’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

At midnight on February 16, Gladstone police were conducting patrols on the Dawson Hwy when they intercepted Lambert driving a silver Subaru sedan.

Police observed him to be slurring his words and police could detect the smell of liquor on his breath.

Lambert submitted to a roadside breath test and subsequently returned a reading of 0.089.

Mr Muirhead fined Lambert $500 and disqualified him from driving for two months with a conviction recorded.

