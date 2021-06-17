Whiskey firebomber ‘seen at second nightclub’

The Whiskey Au Go Go inquest has heard one of the men convicted over the firebombing was seen at another nightclub 10 minutes later.

One of the men convicted of the Whiskey Au Go Go firebombing was spotted at another nightclub about 10 minutes after he was believed to have lit the deadly fire, a witness has claimed.

Abraham Yasse was the owner of The Flamingo nightclub in 1973, and on Thursday he was called to give evidence at an inquest into the arson attack that claimed 15 lives.

James Finch and John Stuart were arrested days after the fire and charged and later convicted of arson and murder.

The Whiskey inferno started about 2.05am on March 8, 1973.

Later that day, Mr Yasse gave a statement to police saying Stuart had been at The Flamingo around the time of the blaze.

The court heard in a statement filed with police, Mr Yasse said Stuart arrived at the club about 12.30 on the morning of the fire.

"I was standing behind the bar and he walked in on his own," Mr Yasse told officers.

"He ordered a drink and the girl said, 'That's 75c,' and Stuart said, 'I can't afford to pay 75c.' "

The statement says about 2am he was looking for a staff member who he found outside on the footpath talking with Stuart. Mr Yasse said he spoke with the men for a few minutes.

"Then Stuart said, 'What's the time now?' " Mr Yasse told police in his statement.

"I said, 'It's about 2.15am,' I looked at my watch and it was 2.15am.

"I then walked down the stairs to the nightclub and I did not see him again."

Under cross-examination, Mr Yasse was asked whether Stuart was at the club for the entire period from 12.30am until 2.15am, as his police statement suggested.

He said Stuart could have left and returned to the club.

"You can go out anywhere and come back exactly the same," he said.

Mr Yasse told police that a few nights before the Whiskey fire, Stuart has told him a club was going to be damaged in some way.

He said 48 years later he "definitely" remembered that conversation.

"He looked a bit sneaky about it," Mr Yasse said.

The inquest continues.

