Arson murderer dies as new inquest opens

One of the two men convicted of murder over the notorious 1973 Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub fire that killed 15 people has died.

One of the two men convicted of murder over the notorious 1973 Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub fire that killed 15 people has died.

A man convicted of murder in the Whiskey Au Go Go firebombing has died.

A pre inquest hearing into the Fortitude Valley nightclub arson, which killed 15 people, has heard James Richard Finch is dead.

Finch and co-accused John Andrew Stuart were convicted of murder over the Whiskey Au Go Go crime in 1973.

They pleaded not guilty but were convicted of the murder of the youngest victim of the firebombing Jennifer Davie, 17, and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Stuart died in 1979 and Finch was deported to England in 1988.

Counsel assisting Avelina Tarrago made the announcement that Finch had died as she listed the witnesses that will be called.

The inquest will explore whether others, apart from the two convicted criminals, were involved in planning the firebombing.

The corner of St Paul's Terrace and Amelia St Fortitude Valley after the firebomb went through the ground floor of the Whiskey Au Go Go Nightclub. Picture: File Photo

Several family members of victims of the nightclub fire, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning and, in some cases, burns, are present at a Brisbane pre-inquest hearing today.

The names of those who died at the scene in the Whiskey au Go Go fire were read out in the Coroner's Court in Brisbane by Stephen Keim, counsel assisting the coroner.

They included nightclub patrons, bar staff and members of a band, Trinity, which was playing that night, and ranged in ages from 17 to 51.

An inquest into the firebombing and deaths, which was adjourned in 1973, will reopen in June and initially run for two weeks, with more hearing days to follow.

An undated photo of James Finch, who has died in custody.

An undated photo of John Stuart.

The original inquest was adjourned after the charging of James Finch and John Stuart, who were later convicted of the arson and murder of the youngest victim of the Whiskey au Go Go firebombing, Jennifer Davie, 17, a waitress.

Mr Keim, SC, outlined details of the arson attack at 2.05am on March 8, 1973, on the corners of Amelia St and St Paul's Tce, Fortitude Valley.

He said 50 to 60 patrons, staff and entertainers had been in the first floor nightclub on the night of the arson attack. Two petrol drums were found at the ground floor entrance of the building.

Whiskey Au Go Go fire survivor Donna Phillips (left) and siblings Sonya and Kim Carroll who lost their mother Decima to the fire. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Mr Keim said there was no explosion, but fuel vapours and smoke were quickly dispersed into the nightclub by air conditioning units, which operated as a chimney, pumping smoke from the building foyer to the nightclub rooms.

Mr Keim said the full extend of the circumstances causing the 15 deaths had never been satisfactorily established.

Mr Keim said the inquest would hear evidence that raised concerns Stuart and Finch were not the only ones involved in the firebombing and the focus of the police investigation was not directed at finding all those persons responsible.

The reopening of the inquest into the Fortitude Valley firebombing was ordered by then attorney-general Yvette D'Ath in 2017.

Inside the Whiskey Au Go Go Nightclub. Picture: Supplied

It followed the sentencing of Vincent O'Dempsey and Gary Dubois for the abduction and murders of Barbara McCulkin and her two daughters.

They had disappeared from their Highgate Hill home in 1974, just under a year after the Whiskey arson attack.

Part of the Crown case in the trial had been that Mrs McCulkin had to be silenced because she knew of the involvement of people other than Stuart and Finch in the Whiskey au Go Go nightclub attack.

Vincent O'Dempsey will be called to give evidence at the inquest.

Mr Keim said the inquest would draw on a vast volume of documents

Outside the court, Sonya Carroll and her brother, Kim Carroll, whose mother Decima Carroll, 29, died in the fire, spoke about their hopes for the inquest.

"We just want the truth to come out, as much as possible," Ms Carroll said.

She said they did not trust everything that Vince O'Dempsey would say.

"We all need a bit of closure after 47 years," Ms Carroll said.

Mr Carroll said they were hoping for the truth and for everything concerning the fatal firebombing attack to come out.

Mr Carroll said he was only eight and Sonya was only nine when their mother was killed and their father died without knowing what happened to his wife.

"Hopefully this is the beginning of the end. It's been going on for 47 years and we just want to find out exactly what happened to our mother, why she died and what the situation was," Mr Carroll said.

Ms Carroll said she wanted to find out who allegedly paid Stuart and Finch.

"For our family, we just need some closure and to say goodbye to our Mum for good," she said.

Ms Carroll said it was tough growing up with a single dad, especially with no family compensation or backup and with limited family.

Mr Carroll said their father was refused compensation and was threatened by the government and police that his children would be taken off him.

"We grew up being scared to death of being taken away from our only living family member, our father," he said.

Whiskey au Go Go survivor Donna Phillips, a drinks waitress at the nightclub, said outside court she was delighted and excited that the inquest was finally going to happen.

Ms Phillips said she hoped that the families of victims and survivors like herself would get the truth of the matter.

She said she would be very interested to hear what Vince O'Dempsey would say at the inquest.

"Those of us who are part of the Whisky au Go Go support group will be on our toes along with the rest of Australia and the world," Ms Phillips said.

"It was such an astounding case, such a deep, dark and murky case."

Ms Phillips said some witnesses had come forward for the first time.

"I've spoken with people who were afraid to speak in the early days, who've come forward," she said.

Ms Phillips said the memories of the night of the fire were still quite vivid.

Originally published as Whiskey Au Go Go killer dies, as new inquest opens