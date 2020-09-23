Man's whipper snipper attack: ‘Run, fat boy!’

A lawnmower man has admitted to attacking another man with a whipper snipper and yelling “run, fat boy!”

A Jim's Mowing franchisee has admitted he attacked a man with a whipper snipper, yelling "run, fat boy", but his boss says "even the best people can make mistakes".

WA Police said Keith Edward Thurston-Moon, 41, and the victim argued outside a shop in the Perth suburb of Cloverdale about 11.40am on August 31.

Thurston-Moon grabbed a whipper snipper from his vehicle, then repeatedly pulled the ripcord, prompting the victim to seek refuge inside a shop.

When the victim left a short time later, Thurston-Moon struck him with the line trimmer, causing cuts to his body, police said.

Jim Penman, owner of Jim's Mowing, says he told Thurston-Moon he had been foolish. Picture: Jason Edwards

Thurston-Moon faced Perth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to being armed in a way that may cause fear with intent to harm, and doing an act causing bodily harm.

He was granted bail and will face the WA District Court for a sentencing hearing on November 20.

Jim's Group managing director Jim Penman told the NCA NewsWire that Thurston-Moon was a long-term franchisee and "even the best people can make mistakes".

Jim’s Mowing franchisee Keith Edward Thurston-Moon has admitted attacking a man with a whipper snipper Picture: Supplied

"The gentleman in question demanded money, and when refused, threatened Keith at length both verbally and with a bottle," Mr Penman said.

"He also threatened to smash the window of Keith's car, so when he moved towards the vehicle, Keith chased him and hit him with the brush-cutter on his backside.

"Regardless of the provocation, I told Keith he was very foolish to react in this way. Better to let the window be smashed and then take legal action himself."

