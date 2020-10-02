Which way do you want the new Port access road to go?

The two options for the new Port Access Road in Gladstone are shown in blue and orange.

The two options for the new Port Access Road in Gladstone are shown in blue and orange.

RESIDENTS of the Gladstone region can have a vital say in the city’s future by nominating which option they think is best for the new Port Access Road.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd has secured $100 million in funding for the road, which will increase freight efficiency and improve safety for local motorists.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads TMR spokesman said improving road connections to the port was essential to supporting the industries that relied on it, such as mining, agriculture, and other export industries.

“The Port of Gladstone is experiencing continued and substantial growth in activity, driving an increase in traffic on the nearby road network shared by heavy vehicles and everyday traffic,” the spokesman said.

“As the port is surrounded by Gladstone’s city centre and inner suburbs, managing the ongoing increase in heavy vehicle movements with general traffic is essential to the long-term economic development and liveability of the area.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has secured funding for Gladstone’s new port access road. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Two potential route options have been identified for heavy vehicles accessing the Port of Gladstone in a move to increase freight efficiency and improve safety for all motorists using the busy surrounding road network:

Option A: identifies the Gladstone-Mount Larcom Road corridor as a potential access route for targeted upgrades.

“Upgrading this existing road corridor would provide the key link needed for freight movements servicing Gladstone’s industrial estate while diverting heavy vehicles away from residential areas,” the spokesman said.

Option B: identifies a new Gladstone Port Access Road corridor and Blain Drive corridor (a local government road) as a potential access route for targeted upgrades.

“This option involves a new road corridor running parallel to the Dawson Highway to act as a dedicated freight link, to remove heavy vehicles from local roads and provide the most direct route to and from the port,” the spokesman said.

“This option was identified in 2013 as part of planning for Gladstone Port Access Road Extension (GPARE) Stage 2 and 3.”

​The spokesman said the Port Access Road project would deliver upgrades needed to ensure that freight supply chains were supported by fit-for-purpose road infrastructure.

“TMR are inviting input from anyone with an interest in this project to share their thoughts about the two options, their experiences using the related roads and what is most important to them about the local area,” the spokesman said.

“We are also seeking feedback from residents and road users about their priorities and experiences when using the road network in the Gladstone central area.”

You only have until October 29 to have your say before the online consultation closes.

For more information and to have your say visit the Department of Transport and Main Roads website.

Related stories,

$30b Gladstone port expansion plans not over the line

Port Access Rd project’s future to be known by year’s end

Gladstone Ports freight investigation gets moving