Which industry jobs have grown in this year

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane at the mining conference being held at The Star Gold Coast. Picture: Jerad Williams

WHILE most business sectors continue to battle through the COVID-19 pandemic, trades and skilled mining job advertisements across the state have grown five per-cent in the March 2020 quarter.

The Minerals Council of Australia has released research by independent technology firm CoverCard showing Queensland was number one in Australia for resource-related job ads between March and May.

The news has been welcomed by The Queensland Resources Council QRC.

Chief executive Ian Macfarlane said mining and energy was a “life raft” for Queensland right now in terms of jobs, income and investment opportunities.

“In spite of everything COVID-19 has thrown at us, the mining and energy sector continues to be the backbone of the Queensland economy,” he said.

“Our companies have put in a huge effort to introduce strict COVID-19 protocols across our 372,000-strong workforce, and as a result we’ve been able to maintain full production and keep our employees working, earning and spending in their communities.”

This week the QRC called on the State Government to support continued growth and development in the resources sector by keeping royalty tax rates at current levels for the next 10 years.

Queensland mining and gas companies already pay Australia’s highest royalty tax rates, which contribute $5.3 billion to the state economy each year.

The sector also annually contributes $70 billion worth of exports to the Queensland economy.

Mr Macfarlane said the resources sector was just like any other, in that investors would go elsewhere if they considered an operating environment to be complex, unstable and expensive.

“Make no mistake, competition around the world to attract large-scale resources projects is fierce, because these projects offer an excellent return on investment in the form of jobs, taxes and royalty taxes for host countries,” he said.

“We’re asking the Queensland Government to help us attract more projects and more work and more jobs by offering an upfront, ten-year stay on royalties.

“They will be re-paid in spades, because the more investment in projects and the better our companies perform, the more royalty taxes and jobs they contribute to the Queensland economy and that’s good for all Queenslanders.”

