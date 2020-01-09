Gladstone suburbs with the highest animal cruelty complaints

‘PUTRID CONDITIONS’: The RSPCA prosecuted a Gladstone couple operating a dog breeding business at a River Ranch property. The pair had 110 dogs at the property of which they owned 102 dogs and puppies.

THE RSPCA has revealed which suburbs received the most animal cruelty complaints last year.

Data released on Monday revealed more than 250 complaints had been reported for animal cruelty and neglect in the Gladstone region last year.

West Gladstone was the suburb with the highest number of grievances, with 29 complaints recorded, followed by Clinton and Boyne Island with 21 and Gladstone with 20.

Complaints received included poor living conditions, insufficient food and water, abandonment, injuries left untreated and being tethered and not receiving exercise.

Additionally, more than 1000 heat stress-related complaints were received, including animals being left in a hot vehicle or left in an area of the yard where they were unable to reach water and shade.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty raised concern over what these numbers meant for animal welfare.

"Obviously it's not good news … you want the numbers to be decreasing, not rising," Mr Beatty said.

"Our inspectors are already operating under an enormous workload."

More than 330 cases went before the courts with charges laid under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

A Gladstone woman pleaded guilty in Gladstone ­Magistrates court last year in what was described as one of the RSPCA's biggest raids in 2018.

RSPCA inspectors found 110 bull terriers living in "putrid" conditions at the River Ranch property.

The court was told many of the dogs were living in small cages, covered in urine and faeces, with little to no access to food and water.

Last month, more than 50 people and many of the bull terriers rescued from the puppy farm gathered at Caboolture to celebrate the progress of the dogs.

The event was organised by the 110 and Friends group so the dogs' new owners could keep in touch.

Animal Cruelty Complaints in 2019:

West Gladstone 29

Clinton 21

Boyne Island 21

Gladstone 20

Calliope 19

Tannum Sands 18

Biloela 18

Barney Point 17

Toolooa 16

Kin Kora 12

Kirkwood 12

Benaraby 7

Miriam Vale 7

O'Connell 7

Burua 6

Sun Valley 6

Telina 4

Beecher 1

Lowmead 1

Callemondah 1

Iveragh 1

West Stowe 1

Wooderson 1

Yarwun 1

Mount Larcom 1