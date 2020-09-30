Which Gladstone clubs will share in $300k grant?

The Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association will receive $29,000 to resurface the tennis courts.

GLADSTONE community groups will share in almost $300,000 worth of State Government grants through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher said many organisations relied on funding from the program to purchase new equipment such as vehicles, upgrade vital infrastructure, or to hold community events.

“Some organisations have delayed or extended the timeline for their events, purchases or projects as a result of COVID-19, so we’ve put flexible arrangements in place to take this into account,” Mr Butcher said.

“I really look forward to visiting these organisations soon to congratulate them on their application and to see the wonderful work they carry out here in Gladstone.”

The State Government’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund will provide local organisations with the following grants:

$34,461.55 for the Capricornia Branch Field and Game Australia to purchase sporting traps, receivers, and controllers

$34,172.32 for the Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association to purchase of equipment and upgrades facilities

$35,000 for Apprentices and Trainees Queensland to install a solar system

$34,400 for the Gladstone Bowls Club to upgrade the facility

$30,000 for the Gladstone Horse Performance Club for the construction of day yards

$35,000 for Nhulundu for the purchase of a motor vehicle

$29,960 for the Gladstone Tennis & Squash Association to resurface the tennis courts

$30,945.50 for Raglan Target Sports Association to purchase electronic targets

$15,000 for the St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School P & F to purchase equipment for the music program

$18,000 for the Gladstone Auto Club to purchase a ride on mower.

Over the past 25 years, GCBF has distributed more than $947 million to community groups helping Queenslanders.

Gambling Community Benefit Fund round 107 is now open and applications will close on October 31, 2020.

To get in touch with the GCBF team, call 1800 633 619 or email cbf@justice.qld.gov.au.