Which are the region's most storm-prone suburbs?

PITCHING IN: Chelsea, Lacklan, Chayce and Lincoln Ind help clean up sandbags after recent storms caused damage to the Calliope Roosters NRL club. Matt Taylor GLA251017STORM

NEW data from NRMA Insurance has confirmed what some have suspected for a while now - a few of our towns are copping the wet weather far more than others.

Of the five suburbs in the entire Fitzroy region to have lodged the most storm-related home insurance claims over the past financial year, three are part of the Gladstone Region.

While Yeppoon home-owners reported the most damage with 8 per cent of all claims made in the region, Calliope was a close second with 7 per cent.

They were followed by South Gladstone (4 per cent) and Tannum Sands (4 per cent).

The data doesn't surprise Calliope Roosters president Stuart Claridge, who says the town has received more damage over the last year than any he can remember.

"We did cop a fair bit especially at the start of the year when that ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie hit,” he said.

"I'd never been cut off (by flood water) in 10 years where I live personally, and it's been twice this year.”

Mr Claridge said the Roosters fields had been torn up on both occasions by fast-flowing water.

"(Last week) we had only just got the field up to standard and we had another foot and a half across the field... so we're not back to square one but we took a few steps back,” he said.

"It feels like we're just treading water... no pun intended.

"We were able to get our machinery to higher ground and the SES guys came out and sandbagged the canteen though, so we are getting a little bit wiser.”

The NRMA data also revealed nearly half of all home insurance claims in Queensland over the past financial year were made as a result of storm damage.

Despite this, about 30 per cent of all home owners in Queensland have not taken any measures to prepare their homes for the upcoming storm season, according to NRMA head of shared value Ramana James.

"It's concerning that Queensland residents underestimate the impact of storms,” Ms James said.

"Storm season has kicked off to a thundering start with many parts of the state already experiencing their wettest October on record.

"Little acts like trimming branches, clearing your gutters and securing loose items in your garden or balcony can make a big difference when severe weather strikes.”

Queensland SES assistant commissioner Peter Jeffrey said the service would be called to less storm-related emergencies if residents were better prepared and had an emergency plan.

"Things like having an emergency kit and evacuation plan are very simple, but incredibly effective,” Mr Jeffrey said.

"Getting ready for storm season now will help reduce possible damage and will limit the risk of being injured during storms.”

The official storm season is from October to March.