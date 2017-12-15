Menu
Where's the worst place for congestion in Gladstone?

CONGESTED: Traffic lights at the Philip St and Dawson Hwy intersection.
CONGESTED: Traffic lights at the Philip St and Dawson Hwy intersection. Sarah Steger
Chris Lees
THE Dawson Highway and Philip St intersection has been identified as a congestion hotspot by the RACQ.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said several roads had been identified by drivers as causing unnecessary delays in the motoring organisation's Red Spot Congestion Survey.

"We asked motorists right around Queensland to pinpoint exact locations with bumper-to-bumper traffic which led to frustration behind the wheel,” Ms Smith said.

"These 'red spots' could be the result of not enough lanes, ill-sequenced traffic lights or delays at level crossings.”

The intersection near Stockland Gladstone Shopping Centre was the only place identified in Gladstone, according to the RACQ's interactive map.

The map says the time lost is five minutes and there are long queues and congestion for through traffic.

The solution, according to the motoring group, is to "improve timing or coordination of traffic signals”.

When The Observer asked readers in September about the worst sets of traffic lights around the region, the same intersection appeared high on the list.

Ms Smith said it was vital the recently re-elected State Government delivered on its promises to upgrade roads.

"We know there's work taking place to alleviate congestion and reduce travel times on some of these roads, but there's still plenty more work to be done,” she said.

"We'll be using the results of this survey to form our policy positions and continue to lobby both local and State governments to come up with solutions to other bottlenecked areas.”

Respondents rated the Pacific Motorway as the most troublesome road in the State, and six of the top 10 worst roads were located in Brisbane.

