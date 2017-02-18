Lack of plans hold back major Gladstone road project

INDECISION and no final plans are holding up the Port Access Rd project, according to Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd.

Yesterday, state member Glenn Butcher told The Observer $54 million in federal funds that had previously been committed to the second stage of the project had been pulled.

But Mr O'Dowd said it was the state government dragging the chain.

"There were no final plans for the road and indecision about where it would go," Mr O'Dowd said.

"The plans were never finalised and that was the problem.

"You can't keep money for plans that aren't done and a project that hasn't been properly costed."

Mr O'Dowd said when he last spoke to the state member, Mr Butcher told him the state government wasn't interested in the project because it would cost them too much.

He said Mr Butcher also told him the road wouldn't be needed until 2032.

Mr O'Dowd said the state government needed to come to the party.

"It's a state road," he said.

"We will assist but the state government needs to contribute to the cost."

Mr O'Dowd said he recently hosted Gladstone representatives, including from council and Gladstone Ports Corporation, in Canberra for a meeting with the Transport and Infrastructure Minister.

He said based on discussions with stakeholders, he believed the plans should be finalised within the next two years.