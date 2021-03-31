Where you can get a free face mask in Gladstone

Lockdown Restrictions In Place Across Greater Brisbane Due To Community COVID-19 Cluster

Gladstone Regional Council will distribute free face masks to those in need today.

Council will distribute face masks at Council offices and Rural Transaction Centre.

The masks arrived in Gladstone last night with distribution to be managed by the Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG).

Masks will be free to collect with a collection limit of two per person in place and can collect masks for others in their household.

In addition, masks will be distributed to Gladstone Hospital, aged care facilities and other vulnerable groups.

The following Council offices and Rural Transaction Centres will distribute masks:

Gladstone:

o Community Engagement Centre, 142 Goondoon Street

o Gladstone Office, 101 Goondoon Street

Agnes Water: Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre, 71 Springs Road

Boyne Island: Boyne Tannum Community Centre, Cnr Wyndham & Hayes Avenues

Calliope: Calliope Library and Transaction Centre, 3 Don Cameron Drive

Miriam Vale: Miriam Vale Office, 41 Blomfield Street

Mount Larcom: Mount Larcom Rural Transaction Centre, 47 Raglan Street.

Masks will be distributed by council employees and councillors who will be wearing appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including a mask and gloves.

Residents will be required to sign in via the Check In Qld app or sign a contact tracing register when visiting a council facility.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett hoped the delivery of extra masks would ease community concerns about mask shortages.

“The Queensland Government responded to requests for additional face mask supplies, which were flown in tonight,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council will continue to lobby for additional support for our community during this time.”

Cr Burnett reminded residents that face masks need to be worn inside all council facilities, as per Queensland Health requirements.

“It’s great to see residents adhering to face mask requirements in places such as shopping centres, local businesses and other venues including council’s facilities,” he said.

“By making these small sacrifices we can help in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

Queensland Health face mask requirements

In all areas of Queensland you must carry a face mask with you at all times when you leave home, unless you have a lawful reason not to. You must wear a mask in indoor spaces, such as: • shopping centres, supermarkets, retail outlets and indoor markets

hospitals and aged care facilities

hospitality venues such as restaurants and cafés (not required for patrons while seated; customer‑facing staff only)

churches and places of worship

libraries

indoor recreational facilities and gym (except if doing strenuous exercise*) • indoor workplaces (where safe to wear a mask and you can’t physically distance) • public transport, taxis and rideshare, and waiting places or queues for this transport • when you are in a Queensland airport

during a domestic commercial flight

if you are arriving to Queensland from overseas or from a COVID-19 hotspot you must wear a face mask while travelling from the airport until you reach your allocated room in your quarantine accommodation

if you are a driver of a bus, coach service, taxi or rideshare transporting a person required to quarantine.

It is strongly recommended you wear a mask when outdoors if you are unable to stay more than 1.5m distance from other people, such as busy walkways and thoroughfares.

There are some exceptions to wearing a face mask, including: