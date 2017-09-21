Where you can buy fuel for less than $1 a litre in Gladstone region

The new Caltex service station at Benaraby is offering cheap fuel on Saturday.

Mike Richards GLA050517SERVO

PETROL will be selling for less than $1 a litre this Saturday.

The Caltex at Benaraby on the Bruce Hwy, which opened earlier this year is running the promotion.

However, you've got to be there early to take advantage of the discount.

It will only be on offer from 7-9am.

Unleaded petrol, diesel and Vortex diesel will all be going for 99.9 cents per litre.

As a bonus if you enter your docket you will be in the draw and win a tinnie, fishing tackle, fishing rods, caps and shirts.

At 9am the public art which is at the fuel station will be officially unveiled.

The sculpture, THIS BIG, was commissioned and conceived by Martin Spinks of Spinks & Co in response to a development condition imposed by the Gladstone Regional Council as part of the development approval to build the Caltex Truck and Travel Centre to Create a public art piece with a unique design that lends to Benaraby's fishing town persona.

National fishing and rugby league icon Andrew "ET” Ettingshausen will be there to officially open the artwork too.