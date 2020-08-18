Where was Gladstone’s first pub?

Auckland Hill, Gladstone, the site of the cities first pub, The Gladstone Hotel, which was established in 1855 under licensee William Pershouse. Picture Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

Auckland Hill, Gladstone, the site of the cities first pub, The Gladstone Hotel, which was established in 1855 under licensee William Pershouse. Picture Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

THE FIRST pub in the region, The Gladstone Hotel, was situated on the picturesque Auckland Hill and was established by William Henry Pershouse in 1855.

Launched in the years preceding the gold boom of 1858, the hotel was originally an unfinished house.

On the third Tuesday of April 1855, M.C. O’Connell presided in court over the application by Mr Pershouse for a liquor licence, as stated in the book Shanties, Pubs and Hotels by Pamela Ward.

“Wiliam Pershouse applied for a publication general licence for the house known as ‘Gladstone Hotel’ situated on Auckland Hill and it appeared on the testimony of the applicant that the said hotel does not now afford the accommodation required by law,” the books states.

Mr O’Connell adjourned proceedings until the court could be presented a report on the present state of the house ‘Gladstone Hotel’, which was tasked to the Chief Constable, until May 15, 1855.

An early map of a portion of Gladstone. Picture courtesy of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

On that day Mr Pershouse appeared to renew his application and the court heard “that a portion of the roof is unfinished, but the accommodation when finished, be ample as required by the act. I consider the house, when finished, to be a good one,” the Chief Constable wrote.

The court ruled: “Having considered the application for a Publican’s General Licence for ‘Gladstone Hotel’, the certificate was granted with the understanding that it will not be delivered to him or the recognisance entered into until such time as the building be completed as to the accommodation required by the Act.”

Thus, William Henry Pershouse became the licensee of the first official pub in the settlement of Gladstone, The Gladstone Hotel.

The hotel’s chequered history continued for the next 17 years.

W.R. Golding’s book The Birth of Central Queensland mentions the Gladstone Hotel in an advertisement from the first issue of The Gladstone Times.

“Gladstone Hotel. Wanted, two dozen barmaids, fat, round and oval. Apply to H. Harding at the Hotel,” the advertisement read.



In early April 1856, Ebenezer Johnson appeared before the court requesting a transfer of the licence of the Gladstone Hotel from Mr Pershouse.

Then in 1858, the sureties of the hotel were registered as J Willmott and W Morhoff and the application was granted for Phillip Hardy to become the licensee.

Mr Hardy’s license was renewed by Justices M.C. O’Connell and Chas. Jas. Clarke on April 19, 1859.

Then on July 6 of the same year, the Chief Constable took Mr Hardy to court for opening the Gladstone Hotel after hours.

“A fine of five shillings was imposed, with an extra two shillings and sixpence for court costs,” Mrs Ward wrote.

An advertisement for barmaids at The Gladstone Hotel, mentioned in W.R. Golding's book The Birth of Central Queensland. Picture courtesy of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum

The Gladstone Hotel continued operating for an unknown period until its ultimate fate was determined in 1872, as reported in The Observer.

“The citizens of Gladstone were awakened one morning to a loud crash, on arriving to ascertain the cause it was found that the roof of The Gladstone Hotel had caved in,” The Observer reported.

“It had been unoccupied for some time and had become infested with white ants that made short work of eating through the pine rafters.”

Mr Pershouse’s association with the settlement didn’t end with his tenure at the helm of Gladstone’s first pub, with Mr Pershouse becoming the first elected representative of the people of Gladstone in 1863.

“In 1863 when Gladstone was declared a municipality, William Pershouse obtained the highest number of votes in the first elections,” The Observer published on October 8, 2008.

“William Pershouse remained as an alderman until the following year when he became Mayor of Gladstone, serving from 1864 to 1866, and again in 1868.

“His wife Margaret was a well-known midwife in the Boyne River area.

“In 1865, William Pershouse who had owned the Queen’s Hotel since opening it in 1862, opened a two-storied addition to his premises, with twice the accommodation of his former one.”