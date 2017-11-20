Where to snag a feed on election day in Gladstone

The democracy sausage is popular and there will be plenty around this Saturday.

IT'S arguably the most important thing about election day - the democracy sausage - as it's been dubbed.

With many polling booths at schools, it's an opportunity for P&Cs and other groups to raise much-needed funds for different causes.

In our region, the majority of places have something delicious to buy on the day.

The Gladstone Observer has called every school to find out what they have on.

In our opinion two schools stand out above the rest.

Ambrose State School is offering not only sausages but pikelets as well - "the perfect election day country meal”.

It will raise money for the P&C.

Gladstone South State School stands out too - not only will they democracy sausages but the always popular cake stall. The P&C are behind the fundraiser.

Gladstone electorate:

Ambrose State School - yes sausages and pikelets

Benaraby State School - unsure

Calliope State School - sausage sizzle to raise money for school chaplaincy

Chanel College - unsure

Clinton State School - no

Gladstone Central State School - yes democracy sausage

Gladstone South State School - yes democracy sausage and cake stall

Gladstone West State School - yes democracy sausage for the P&C

Kin Kora State School - yes democracy sausage

Mount Larcom State School - yes democracy sausage

Tannum Sands State High School - unsure

Gladstone PCYC - Gladstone Gymnastics putting on democracy sausages and PCYC's canteen is open

Yarwun State School - no

Burnett electorate:

Agnes Water State School - men's shed putting on sausage sizzle

Wartburg State School - yes for sausages - money for P&C. Mr Ed's coffee music

Bororen State School - unsure

Miriam Vale State School - sausage sizzle put on by the firefighters

Rosedale State School - no, town markets on same day

Callide electorate:

Ubobo State School - unsure