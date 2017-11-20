Where to snag a feed on election day in Gladstone

IT'S arguably the most important thing about election day - the democracy sausage - as it's been dubbed.
With many polling booths at schools, it's an opportunity for P&Cs and other groups to raise much-needed funds for different causes.
In our region, the majority of places have something delicious to buy on the day.
The Gladstone Observer has called every school to find out what they have on.
In our opinion two schools stand out above the rest.
Ambrose State School is offering not only sausages but pikelets as well - "the perfect election day country meal”.
It will raise money for the P&C.
Gladstone South State School stands out too - not only will they democracy sausages but the always popular cake stall. The P&C are behind the fundraiser.
Gladstone electorate:
Ambrose State School - yes sausages and pikelets
Benaraby State School - unsure
Calliope State School - sausage sizzle to raise money for school chaplaincy
Chanel College - unsure
Clinton State School - no
Gladstone Central State School - yes democracy sausage
Gladstone South State School - yes democracy sausage and cake stall
Gladstone West State School - yes democracy sausage for the P&C
Kin Kora State School - yes democracy sausage
Mount Larcom State School - yes democracy sausage
Tannum Sands State High School - unsure
Gladstone PCYC - Gladstone Gymnastics putting on democracy sausages and PCYC's canteen is open
Yarwun State School - no
Burnett electorate:
Agnes Water State School - men's shed putting on sausage sizzle
Wartburg State School - yes for sausages - money for P&C. Mr Ed's coffee music
Bororen State School - unsure
Miriam Vale State School - sausage sizzle put on by the firefighters
Rosedale State School - no, town markets on same day
Callide electorate:
Ubobo State School - unsure