Where to go fishing after the rain

ON FRIDAY Terry Purcell invited me up in his plane for a quick look around at the fall out up through the Boyne Valley.

Seeing Lake Awoonga for the first time with that big strip of brown water making its way across the lake was just fascinating and you could only just imagine that this would be the current line the escapees would have followed.

As you can see the top end of the system is quite muddy and the creeks pouring into the upstream system were still running very well.

Many of the barramundi which escaped took a pounding on the way down that spillway, resulting in some being killed and others dying from the injuries.

The vast majority however have gone!

With the Boyne Tannum HookUp only four weekends away the Boyne and all those places close by like Southtrees, the Harbour etc will have these fish.

They are easily recognisable as they are a bronze colour unlike their saltwater relations which are like chrome silver.

Please return them to the water and if you are tagging it would be interesting to see where they end up .

There are still plenty however remaining in the lake and during the HookUp the plan was to have two2 tagged fish worth $5000 each out there to be caught.

As you can imagine at present the lake is closed off for fishing etc due to the debris which has been washed down from upstream and then blown across the lake in the southerly which followed.

The Gladstone Area Water Board are doing their best to have it all cleaned up before Easter.

While still taking about flying we slipped across to Turtle Street on Curtis Island on the way back to the airport and looking at the brown runoff from the storm really highlighted where all the currents flow.

At the north end of front beach at Curtis, the ebbing tide current line could be seen and this is only from the first two tides. Goodness only knows what the Fitzroy is doing with the amount of water flowing from that.

The whole system north of Curtis Island will certainly be affected so if you are heading up there to Yellow Patch or Seahill please let me know how it's all looking.

Obviously with the wind as it is at the moment, not many will be venturing out wide but inshore, places in the likes of Grahams Creek, Targinnie, or up through the Narrows will be good, as there should be some great king salmon about as they would've all vacated the Fitzroy by now along with the big barra.

The outlook for Monday is shaping up not too bad at present but I'd keep an eye on it to see how it all plays out.

I was chatting with Ernie Vaughan, one of the main drivers of the Tannum Crab Classic, which is set down for the weekend after Easter.

Lock in April 23 at the Tannum Sand Seagulls footy grounds.

The event will kick off about 10am, but during the afternoon there will be the biggest crab race you have ever seen, so lock that date in.

Also get your entry in for the Boyne Tannum HookUp as it is on the weekend after the classis.

Ester is looming and it's time to organise that boat and gear.

Hooroo Dags