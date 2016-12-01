Top 5 best Gladstone shops to buy a chook revealed

NUMBER ONE: Golden Chicken has been voted by readers as the best place in Gladstone to buy a hot chook. Pictured is Tammy Williams at the Gladstone Valley store.

WE ASKED for Gladstone's best hot chook, and an astounding 75% of readers said there was only one place to go.

Golden Chicken, located at Gladstone Valley and Clinton, has been named number one.

Golden Chicken owner Aarin WIlliams said the secret to the store's success was sticking to their classic recipe.

"I've worked at the store since 1994 and bought it in 1999," Mr Williams said.

"Our barbecue chickens are hand-seasoned and hand-stuffed.

"Our recipe was made in and has stayed the same since 1986, and I think that's what makes them so good."

Mr Williams said between the two Gladstone stores, they sold between 1000-1200 hot chickens each week.

As for the most popular item on Golden Chicken's menu, he said it was always changing.

"People really like our burgers and our rolls, but they always come back to the classics like the hot chicken.," he said.

Best chooks

The top five places to get a hot chicken in Gladstone, as voted by you:

1. Golden Chicken

2. Woolworths Kirkwood

3. The Hook and Chook

4. KFC

5. Coles