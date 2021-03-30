Where to get one of 50,000 masks to be delivered to CQ

Lockdown Restrictions In Place Across Greater Brisbane Due To Community COVID-19 Cluster

Central Queensland will receive 50,000 masks to be distributed to those in need.

The delivery is meant to alleviate residents’ difficulties finding masks after Monday’s announcement they must be worn across the state.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced online they had arranged the shipment.

“Thanks to everyone who contacted me about your challenges finding a face mask in CQ after the health directions changed yesterday,” Ms Lauga said.

“Face masks will be available to those in need from the Keppel, Rockhampton and Gladstone Electorate offices from this afternoon.

“Police will also be making masks available to those in need around chemists, supermarkets and shops.”

She said the masks at the electorate offices would be given out for free on an as-needed basis.

Mr Butcher added: “Our local Disaster Management Group will be distributing face masks as early as tomorrow to organisations who have the ability to hand them out.

“I will update tomorrow on locations you can pick up some masks.”