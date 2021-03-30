Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lockdown Restrictions In Place Across Greater Brisbane Due To Community COVID-19 Cluster
Lockdown Restrictions In Place Across Greater Brisbane Due To Community COVID-19 Cluster
Health

Where to get one of 50,000 masks to be delivered to CQ

Timothy Cox
30th Mar 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Central Queensland will receive 50,000 masks to be distributed to those in need.

The delivery is meant to alleviate residents’ difficulties finding masks after Monday’s announcement they must be worn across the state.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced online they had arranged the shipment.

“Thanks to everyone who contacted me about your challenges finding a face mask in CQ after the health directions changed yesterday,” Ms Lauga said.

“Face masks will be available to those in need from the Keppel, Rockhampton and Gladstone Electorate offices from this afternoon.

“Police will also be making masks available to those in need around chemists, supermarkets and shops.”

She said the masks at the electorate offices would be given out for free on an as-needed basis.

Mr Butcher added: “Our local Disaster Management Group will be distributing face masks as early as tomorrow to organisations who have the ability to hand them out.

“I will update tomorrow on locations you can pick up some masks.”

face masks mask mandate
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man caught drink-driving after party

        Premium Content Gladstone man caught drink-driving after party

        Crime Aaron Charles Mahoney let his mates make his drinks.

        $200m contract awarded at CQ coal mine

        Premium Content $200m contract awarded at CQ coal mine

        News Anglo American awarded the contract to the Perth-based company to provide surface...

        Decision on Harbour Festival’s fate pending

        Premium Content Decision on Harbour Festival’s fate pending

        News Organisers are working on bringing a Covid-safe event.

        Gracemere property dispute leads to kicked-in back door

        Premium Content Gracemere property dispute leads to kicked-in back door

        Crime Lois June Elizabeth Schlapfer, 28, kicked her aunty’s back door in.