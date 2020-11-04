Where to get Australia’s hottest hamburger in Gladstone

Journalist Amanda Robbemond attempts to eat Australia's hottest burger at Burger Urge, and fails miserably. Picture Glenn Hampson

IF SCORCHING hot chilli flavours tantalise your tastebuds on hamburgers, you will be delighted to know Australia’s hottest burger is on sale at Gladstone’s Burger Urge.

The Double Decker Death Wish 3.0, the most popular item on Burger Urge’s menu, comes in a double Angus beef version for carnivores and a vegetarian alternative.

What makes the burger so hot is lashings of sauce and hybrid chillies so hot, customers are required to sign a legally-binding safety waiver and wear protective goggles and gloves while consuming.

Burger Urge head chef Joel Chrystal said the Double Decker Death Wish 3.0 was no joke and warned chilli lovers to prepare.

He said the sheer popularity of the super-hot burger led to its comeback on Burger Urge’s menu.

“With COVID-19 making 2020 possibly the worst year on record for most, we debated whether it was the right time to bring back the Double Decker Death Wish burger – particularly after the world had already suffered through a toilet paper shortage,” Mr Chrystal said.

“In 2019 the Double Decker Death Wish challenge used up all of Australia’s chilli supplies

due to its popularity, resulting in the promotion ending earlier than planned.

“For those keen to test their might in 2020, I suggest getting in early before they sell out.”

Australia's hottest burger, Burger Urge's Double Decker Death Wish 3.0 is now available at Gladstone.

The most searing hybrid chillies on the planet, including the Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion Moruga Bhut Jolokia, Apocalypse Scorpion, Borg 9 and Jay’s Peach Ghost Scorpion are grown in Townsville exclusively for the burger.

Coupled with Burger Urge’s Death Sauce measuring over 2,200,000 on the Scoville heat scale – approximately 700 times hotter than your average jalapeño - it certainly packs a punch.

The burger is then seasoned with Burger Urge’s own Death Salt, made in Brisbane from Carolina Reaper chillies.

The first 50 Death Wishers in every Burger Urge store will receive an exclusive key ring, plus a year’s worth of Death Sauce.

To coincide with the relaunch of the burger, Burger Urge is also running an online Double Decker Death Wish competition.

One lucky person and their “ride or die” buddy will win $2000 to spend towards their choice of one of nine death defying activities which includes a two-night stay in the murder capital of Australia, Adelaide, swimming with sea lions in Blyth Island, or clubbing on Cavill Ave with Warwick Capper.

The Double Decker Death Wish Burger is available for a limited time at Burger Urge, Stockland Gladstone.

For more information on how to enter the competition, visit Burger Urge’s Facebook or

Instagram.

