Where to find vegan food in Gladstone

The number of vegans in Gladstone is rising. That's according to James Merritt, who administrates the Gladstone Vegans/Vegetarians Facebook group.

For him it's apparent the number is growing due to requests for members to join the group becoming more frequent.

"We have new members requesting to join our group daily now and almost every restaurant and fast food place has started catering for us,” Mr Merritt said.

What Mr Merritt has seen locally is reflective across the country. A Roy Morgan survey found in 2016 there were almost 2.1 million people identifying as vegetarian in the country, an increase from 1.7 million in 2012.

The rising number of vegans in Gladstone has meant more businesses have started catering to the group with a vast improvement on the region's vegan friendliness.

"It most definitely wasn't when I went vegan five years ago,” Mr Merritt said.

"I had to almost give up on going out for takeaway or dinner, but today I can go almost anywhere and there'll be vegan options on the menu or they'll cater specially to my needs.”

He said it was important for businesses to cater to vegans as the number of people choosing the plant-based lifestyle was increasing.

"Just by doing so, a business opens themselves up to a bigger market,” he said.

"Vegan options benefit people with allergies, people that have plant-based diets, and people that do meat-free days.”

Although finding food dining out is getting easier for Gladstone vegans, Mr Merritt said there was still room for improvement.

"I'd like to see all restaurants and eateries offering vegan options on the menu.”

Where you can find vegan food in Gladstone

T3 on Wyndham

Acai bowls and granola jars with vegan option available.

The Junction Cafe

Falafel salad, veg out vegan burder, falafel burder, acai bowls

Rocksalt

An entire vegan menu with entrée, main and dessert.

The Deli Plate

Rawlicious slices

The Dock

Edamame, sweet potato wedges, magic bean bowl, slow roasted sweet potato, vegan board, smashed avo, VO hash browns.

Lightbox

Toasted granola bowl, acai bowl, VO pumpkin and quinoa bowl, roasted beetroot and hemp seed salad, fries, sweet potato wedges.

Thai Basement

Vegan pad thai and a variety of curry options can be made vegan.

Dehli Kitchen

A full menu of vegetarian and vegan options

Savour the Flavour

Veggie burger, vegetarian stack without eggs, garden salad, tropical salad.

Gelaspresso

A variety of sorbet options.

Gladstone Fruit Shop

Changing pastry section which often includes vegan options

Buzz SuperFood Bar

Acai bowls, super bowls, vegan ice cream and other raw slices.

Oak and Vine

Rocket and avocado salad, VO penne napolitano without feta, VO butternut pumpkin salad.

Harvey Road Tavern

Avocado and orange salad, grilled vegetable stack

The Chesney Cafe - (at Crow Street Creative)

Vegan cupcakes, coconut quinoa curry, vegan nachos

The Goodie Pocket - (at Crow Street Creative)

Spanish falafel paella

Chain stores with vegan options

Guzman y Gomez, Hog's Breath, Burger Urge, Hungry Jacks, Dominos, The Coffee Club, Miss India, Muffin Break

Did we miss any? Leave the details in the comments.