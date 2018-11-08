Where to find the cheapest petrol in Gladstone

CHEAP: United Gladstone has some of the cheapest unleaded fuel in the region.

BOYNE Island has the Gladstone region's cheapest petrol, according to data by the RACQ.

As of Wednesday, BP Boyne Island had unleaded petrol at $1.46 per litre, with Caltex Boyne Island coming in second at $1.48 per litre.

While in Gladstone, United on French Street offered unleaded petrol at $1.54 per litre.

Other petrol stations in the region offered petrol at $1.58 per litre or higher, the most expensive price being $1.60 a litre at several petrol stations in the region.

The RACQ's recommended fuel price for the region, as of Wednesday, is $1.48 a litre.

Spokesperson Lucinda Ross said regional fuel prices don't follow a price cycle like their metropolitan counterparts.

"During the cheap phase of the cycle, south east prices are substantially cheaper than regional prices, but during the dear phase they are substantially more expensive," Ms Ross said.

The price of unleaded petrol has spiked in the past few months, putting pressure on the budgets of many Gladstone families.

Ms Ross also said Gladstone had some of the most expensive prices in Regional Queensland.

Last month, the average price of unleaded petrol in the Gladstone region was $1.61 a litre, almost 1.2 cents more dearer than Brisbane.

At this time last year, the average price was $1.29 a litre, an almost 30 cent jump in a year.

Prices have gone lower in the region, back in March 2016, the average price of unleaded was $1.10 a litre.

Ms Ross urges drivers to support the service stations offering fuel at the best price, and to boycott the ones at more expensive prices.

"Coles Express are the most expensive sites to fill up in Gladstone, so we're urging motorists to avoid them and instead support the cheaper retailers," she said.

"People power really is the only way we can actively work together to try to drive down prices.

"Drivers need to make sure they're shopping around and only fill up at those servos charging the lower prices."