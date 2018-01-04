Where to find free family fun on Australia Day

AUSSIE AUSSIE: Australia Day 2017 at Tannum Sands. This year council will hold its major event at Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

SWIMMERS, towels, thongs, sunscreen, hats and sun-safe shirts will be the uniform at Gladstone's 2018 Australia Day Family Fun Day, featuring water play.

"Council's major Australia Day celebration alternates each year between Tannum Sands and Gladstone with this year's event a 'cool' celebration amid the beauty of council's own gardens,” Mayor Matt Burnett said.

In the past, Australia Day celebrations have been held near the marina but Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens will take centre stage this year.

"Adding some fun water play components to our Australia Day celebrations will allow people to stay cool and comfortable,” Cr Burnett said.

Activities will include a giant slip and slide, inflatable games, water slides, a pirate ship, basketball, baseball and darts.

There will also be live music, bush poetry, a celebrity barbecue cook-off, a flag-raising ceremony and more.

Residents are urged to take along water bottles and a chair or a picnic blanket.

There'll be 1000 free sausages available and cash-only food vendors or bring your picnic to keep the hunger bugs away.

Car parking will be available in the LNG car park alongside Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens and also in the Meteors Sports Club grounds for a gold-coin donation.

Council-supported Australia Day events will also be held at townships across the Gladstone Region. Details about regional events will be listed on council's website in coming weeks.

