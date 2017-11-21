Where to find carols this Christmas

RICK Bichsel has been organising carols for the Boyne Island Lions Club for the past 36 years. This Sunday's event will be his 37th and he thinks he'll get to 40 and then maybe give someone else a go.

Last year's carols saw about 1500 people gather in Boyne Island's Bray Park.

"We used to do the carols in the back of a semi-trailer, we had to help everyone on and then help everyone off," Mr Bichsel said.

Now, thanks to the Lions Club building the stage, a bigger audience can attend.

"It's a community event for the community, to show our appreciation, that's what Lions is all about," Mr Bichsel said.

The Calliope community will host another carols event on Friday.

Tina Skyring, a resident on the carols co-ordinating committee said the carols were an "amazing event" that brought all members of the community together.

"The children are the focus and main attraction but we also have numerous guest singers," Ms Skyring said.

The carols, organised by a committee of non- for profit organisations will raise funds for community initiatives like the Breakfast Club, Calliope SES and the Calliope Rural Fire Brigade.

YOUR REGIONAL CAROLS

Calliope Christmas Carols

WHEN: Friday November 24, from 4pm

WHERE: Calliope Rodeo Grounds

COST: Gold coin entry. Extra cost for rides amusement activities: 1 child: $15, 2 children: $30, 3 children: $40, 4 children: $50.

Lions Christmas Carols

WHEN: Sunday November 26, from 5pm

WHERE: Bray Park, Boyne Island

COST: Free

SANTOS GLNG Mayor's Carols, presented by 4CC

WHEN: Friday December 1 from 5:30pm

WHERE: Marina Parklands

COST: Free

The GECC Christmas Street Party