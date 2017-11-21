Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Where to find carols this Christmas

Julia Bartrim
by

RICK Bichsel has been organising carols for the Boyne Island Lions Club for the past 36 years. This Sunday's event will be his 37th and he thinks he'll get to 40 and then maybe give someone else a go.

Last year's carols saw about 1500 people gather in Boyne Island's Bray Park.

"We used to do the carols in the back of a semi-trailer, we had to help everyone on and then help everyone off," Mr Bichsel said.

Now, thanks to the Lions Club building the stage, a bigger audience can attend.

"It's a community event for the community, to show our appreciation, that's what Lions is all about," Mr Bichsel said.

The Calliope community will host another carols event on Friday.

Tina Skyring, a resident on the carols co-ordinating committee said the carols were an "amazing event" that brought all members of the community together.

"The children are the focus and main attraction but we also have numerous guest singers," Ms Skyring said.

The carols, organised by a committee of non- for profit organisations will raise funds for community initiatives like the Breakfast Club, Calliope SES and the Calliope Rural Fire Brigade.

 

MINI VILLAGE: Santa with his toy sack in the Knight household's mini Christmas village.
MINI VILLAGE: Santa with his toy sack in the Knight household's mini Christmas village. Rachel Lang

YOUR REGIONAL CAROLS

Calliope Christmas Carols

  • WHEN: Friday November 24, from 4pm
  • WHERE: Calliope Rodeo Grounds
  • COST: Gold coin entry. Extra cost for rides amusement activities: 1 child: $15, 2 children: $30, 3 children: $40, 4 children: $50.

Lions Christmas Carols

  • WHEN: Sunday November 26, from 5pm
  • WHERE: Bray Park, Boyne Island
  • COST: Free

SANTOS GLNG Mayor's Carols, presented by 4CC

  • WHEN: Friday December 1 from 5:30pm
  • WHERE: Marina Parklands
  • COST: Free

The GECC Christmas Street Party

  • WHEN: Sunday December 3 from 4pm
  • WHERE: Library Square, Goondoon St
  • COST: Free

Topics:  christmas 2017 christmas carols community events

Gladstone Observer
REVEALED: Gladstone political donors snub LNP

REVEALED: Gladstone political donors snub LNP

Here's where Gladstone's political donors are splashing their cash.

Butcher has swipe at the right over health services

Queensland Senator Chris Ketter, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Federal Shadow Minister for Health and Medicare Catherine King and former Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers at Gladstone Hospital.

Gladstone MP holds fears over funding cuts under Tim Nicholls.

Mental health services under stress in regions

Despair and other mental health concerns are rising in regions.

Mental health provider calling for funding certainty

Smacking study hits raw nerve with Observer readers

ALTERNATIVES: GAPDL'S Communities for Children teaches programs that promote alternatives to smacking.

Parenting expert says there are other options.

Local Partners