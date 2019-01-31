Where to catch a barra without a boat

STOCKED: Boyne Island Bait and Tackle's April Box is looking forward to barramundi season.

STOCKED: Boyne Island Bait and Tackle's April Box is looking forward to barramundi season. Matt Taylor GLA290119BARA

IF THERE'S an ideal time to take another three-day weekend, taking tomorrow off could be it with open season for barramundi starting from noon.

Anglers have had a three-month wait to keep their catches with the closed season for barra running since noon, November 1.

The exception in the Gladstone Region being Lake Awoonga where the closed season doesn't apply.

Closed seasons are designed to protect species at vulnerable times in their life cycles, such as during spawning.

While seasoned anglers have had February 1 circled on their calenders for a number of months, part-timers and amateurs don't need to feel left out.

GOOD FISH: Scotty Hillier from Creek to Coast with a nice barramundi caught in the Gladstone Harbour. contributed

Boyne Island Bait and Tackle owner April Box said she had served a number of tourists preparing to wet a line.

"There's a few people floating around starting to get ready for the season," she said.

With the shop only a few hundred metres from the Boyne River, customers don't even need to own a boat to take advantage.

"Under the (John Oxley) Bridge pylons there's a few that hang around there so it's a nice and easy spot for first timers to have a look around there," Mrs Box said.

"They like the woody spots and like to hide in trees, old dead wood sitting around and any rock bars."

Pat Laws from Ship and Sail said tomorrow's 1.44pm low tide would be perfect for anglers casting on the stroke of noon, although the wind could play a factor.

"It's ideal at that time leading into the low tide - the top or bottom of the tide it doesn't really matter if you know where they are," he said.

"It's going to be pretty popular but the weather isn't going to be that great - the barra aren't really great when it's really windy - they need that calm period where the wind drops.

"People like (professional angler) Johnny Mitchell will say if that wind drops just for 20 seconds that is the time that could trigger a fish to strike.

"A lot of people have done their homework over the closed season finding where the fish are... with the quality of electronics these days you can see the shape of the fish whether it's a barramundi, red emperor, salmon or whatever."

The legal size for barra is 58-120cm.

A possession limit of five applies.