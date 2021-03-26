Menu
Smoke blanketing the Gladstone region is from controlled burns.
Where the smoke blanketing the Gladstone region is from

Rodney Stevens
26th Mar 2021 5:38 PM
Smoke that is clearly visible blanketing parts of the Gladstone region is not from a bushfire – controlled burns are being conducted.

Authorities have received a number of inquiries about the smoke, which The Observer issued a warning about this morning.

The controlled burns were conducted in the Curtis Island National Park and the Beecher State Forest by Queensland Parks and Wildlife, in partnership with other agencies.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said there had been several reports about smoke from the Gladstone region.

Smoke has been reported on the Dawson Highway and the Gladstone Mount Larcom Road.

Smoke in the air around Gladstone is from controlled burns.
The Queensland Department of Environment and Science issued a statement about the burns on Monday.

“The aim of these burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas,” the statement said.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.”

Affected residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, please call Rockhampton office of QPWS on (07) 4936 0570.

