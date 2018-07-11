'Where is the weed?': Magistrate won't accept guilty plea

THERE IT IS: A woman who accused police of harassing her for driving a camper van was in court yesterday due to the cannabis they found in the van.

IN RETROSPECT they weren't the wisest words Lawana Maree Slade could have used.

Ms Slade, 46, complained police were harassing her when they pulled her van over at Gladstone on May 5, asking officers "Where is the weed?" and telling them they were wasting their time.

She told the officers they were assuming that because she drove a camper van, she must be a hippie and smoke drugs, according to police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai.

Ms Slade was in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday thanks to the 6.7g of cannabis found in her van that night.

Representing herself, she initially entered a guilty plea to possessing a dangerous drug.

But she then told magistrate Dennis Kinsella she did not know when the cannabis was purchased, and was not aware it was in the van at the time.

She said she had not driven the van for five months.

Mr Kinsella noted Ms Slade was using "very neutral language", but pressed her as to what she meant when she said she did not know it was there.

After she again confirmed she wished to plead guilty as the cannabis was in her camper van, but maintained she was not aware of that fact at the time, Mr Kinsella decided he could not accept the plea.

"You can't just plea to something you know nothing about," he said.

The case was adjourned so Ms Slade could seek legal advice.