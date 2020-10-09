Menu
Curtis Island will undergo a hazard reduction burn today.
Where is the smoke coming from in Gladstone?

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020
GLADSTONE residents may have noticed some smoke in the area this morning, but there was no reason to worry.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services released a smoke alert earlier this morning stating a reduction burn on Curtis Island may cause some smoke in the area.

“There may be a bit of smoke around Gladstone and the surrounding area,” the post via Facebook said.

“The smoke may linger for the next week, so please close your windows and doors and keep your respitarory medication close by.”

If you believe your property under threat, immediately call 000.

