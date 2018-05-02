Where the victim of Gladstone's horrific house fire is now

THIS Wednesday will mark two weeks since Kaneesha Anderson watched helplessly as her West Gladstone rental went up in flames in a matter of minutes.

The pregnant mother described the afternoon as one of the worst days of her life and said it was fate she and her two-year-old daughter Mackenzie were not taking their routine lunch time nap that afternoon.

"Usually my daughter and I have a nap around lunch time and I lock all the doors so we can sleep in the lounge room but that day one of my friends called and asked if I was free to do some shopping and take Mackenzie to the shops," Ms Anderson said.

"I look back now and it scares me. I could have been asleep with my baby girl and the house would have been up in flames and I would be running around looking for the key to unlock the door.

"I count myself lucky to be alive."

The West Gladstone house in Boles St was engulfed in flames and billowing with smoke when Ms Anderson arrived home on an idle Wednesday afternoon from a play-date.

It took three fire crews to extinguish the blaze, which was put out by 12.45pm - the same time the family would have been fast asleep.

Ms Anderson who lost her partner to mental illness in 2015 said the worst part was losing all her family photos.

"The most devastating thing was that all of her father's belongings including the only photos I had of him are gone," the single-mother said.

"I had a photo of he and I framed in the lounge room.

"His tee-shirts, the ring he gave me, his watch. Everything I had to remember him by is gone. I get very upset thinking about when Mckenzie grows up and askes what her dad was like because I've got nothing to show her.

"I've lost so much more than just a house and some furniture. It's those things that are totally irreplaceable that are breaking my heart."

Ms Anderson said after all she's been through in the past week, she still believes in the rainbow at the end of a storm. The young mum thanked the community for jumping in to help her without hesitation.

"Everything is slowly getting back on track and my daughter has settled again after crying for days on end," she said.

"She was a witness to the house being covered in flames and saw the dog run down the road. It was really difficult for her to understand why it was happening and she was incredibly distressed.

"We are not back to normal but we're better than before."

The afternoon of the horrific house fire still haunts Ms Anderson.

"The only thing I can remember from that afternoon was people running around everywhere and just feeling so lost and not knowing what to do," she said.

"My family live in Cairns and I had never been in an experience like this before. I've never been a fire victim I didn't know what to expect.

"I've had dozens of people get in touch and donate to me and I just don't know how to say thanks. My daughters bedroom is chock-full of toys it's spilling out to the living area.

"I even have boxes of baby clothes being sent from Melbourne and my old family friend from Dubbo has been by my side too."

The Gladstone mum said she's had a lot of ups and downs in life but the support from Gladstone people has been a huge relief.

"I haven't got words to say about how thankful I am. I couldn't say thank you with words because it's not enough," Ms Anderson said.

"The past three years have been very painful. Losing my partner to mental illness and raising a baby all on my own, the house fire was the cherry on top but I'm grateful that I've got a community like Gladstone.

"Just a big bloody thanks."