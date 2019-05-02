Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone has one of the highest participation rates of breast cancer screening in Queensland, according to recent government statistics
Gladstone has one of the highest participation rates of breast cancer screening in Queensland, according to recent government statistics lenetstan
News

Where Gladstone ranks in breast cancer screening across QLD

Mark Zita
by
2nd May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE has one of the highest participation rates of breast cancer screening in Queensland, according to recent government statistics.

In 2015-16, the Gladstone-Biloela statistical division reported a 58 per cent participation rate and ranks in the top25.

Bundaberg and Rockhampton also had high rates at 60.8 per cent and 60.6 per cent respectively.

Charters Towers-Ayr-Ingham tops the list statewide with a 68 per cent screening rate.

South-east Queensland had some of the lowest screening rates - Brisbane's inner north and west both recorded 45 per cent.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan said early detection of breast cancer was key to surviving a diagnosis.

"Participating in screening programs is vital to ensure that cancer is detected early,” Ms McMillan said.

"It is also important for people to monitor their breasts between screenings and become familiar with their bodies more generally.”

She urged all women to see their doctor straight away if they notice any changes.

"(Get checked) no matter your age or the time since your last check-up or cancer screening.”

For more information, visit the BreastScreen Queensland website at breastscreen.qld.gov.au.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'She did try to leave': Grieving mother tells of murder

    premium_icon 'She did try to leave': Grieving mother tells of murder

    News Linda Watson will never forget the day police officers arrived at her door to tell her that her daughter had been murdered

    CQ mayor challenges Flynn candidates to play by his rules

    premium_icon CQ mayor challenges Flynn candidates to play by his rules

    Council News How keeping this mayor happy could win the seat of Flynn

    CANDIDATES' DEBATE: The question which went unanswered

    premium_icon CANDIDATES' DEBATE: The question which went unanswered

    Politics LNP and Labor candidates for Flynn meet in election debate.

    'Right direction': Rental data points to recovery

    premium_icon 'Right direction': Rental data points to recovery

    News REIQ vacancy rate report reveals data not seen since 2012.

    • 2nd May 2019 5:00 AM