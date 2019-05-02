Where Gladstone ranks in breast cancer screening across QLD

Gladstone has one of the highest participation rates of breast cancer screening in Queensland, according to recent government statistics

GLADSTONE has one of the highest participation rates of breast cancer screening in Queensland, according to recent government statistics.

In 2015-16, the Gladstone-Biloela statistical division reported a 58 per cent participation rate and ranks in the top25.

Bundaberg and Rockhampton also had high rates at 60.8 per cent and 60.6 per cent respectively.

Charters Towers-Ayr-Ingham tops the list statewide with a 68 per cent screening rate.

South-east Queensland had some of the lowest screening rates - Brisbane's inner north and west both recorded 45 per cent.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan said early detection of breast cancer was key to surviving a diagnosis.

"Participating in screening programs is vital to ensure that cancer is detected early,” Ms McMillan said.

"It is also important for people to monitor their breasts between screenings and become familiar with their bodies more generally.”

She urged all women to see their doctor straight away if they notice any changes.

"(Get checked) no matter your age or the time since your last check-up or cancer screening.”

For more information, visit the BreastScreen Queensland website at breastscreen.qld.gov.au.