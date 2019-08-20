Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

GLENN Butcher has thrown his support behind legalising voluntary euthanasia in Queensland.

But the Member for Gladstone stopped short of calling for the Queensland Government to fast track a decision on the matter before the October 2020 election.

Some of his Queensland Labor colleagues are pushing Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to guarantee euthanasia laws will be debated in parliament during this term, with plans to move a motion from the floor at this weekend's Queensland Labor conference on the issue.

The Courier Mail reported some members feared the opportunity to bring in the major health reform could be lost if debate is delayed until after the state election, and Labor either loses or fails to keep its majority.

While Mr Butcher was supportive of the reform, he said information from the government's end of life inquiry was needed before a decision could be made.

"The committee is still going through its own processes for the inquiry, touring regional Queensland to get everyone's views on this,” he said.

"It certainly makes it easier with the legislation passed in Victoria ... but it gets done when it gets done.”

Asked if he worried whether Labor would have the ability to pass such a law after the next election, Mr Butcher re-iterated the government needed the committee's report before making a decision.

"This is one of the core values we've been looking at, if it gets done this term it does but if not we'll try to get re-elected and get it done the next term,” he said.

Mr Butcher said he believed the Gladstone electorate was also supportive of voluntary euthanasia laws.

"I've talked to a lot of people about it, most people have someone in their lives who they've watched die in pain and they've suffered in those last few months of their life,” he said.

"People want to be able to make that decision for themselves if they do get to that point.”