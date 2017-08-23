Where food, music and culture meet

CULTURES COMBINE: At WinterSun there'll be live music and an open mic.

THE next WinterSun: Food and Music Fest will be held as part of Multicultural Week on Sunday.

Felicia Lloyd, an artist and event coordinator, at the Crow Street Creative, the brains and muscle behind WinterSun, said "we are celebrating different cultures in our community through food”.

One of the stand-out food stalls at WinterSun from another cultural tradition is the BBQ Fairy, aka chef Ivon Turner, who takes a break from Jamaica Blue Cafe to run his American-style low and slow barbecue business on the side.

"Crow St is the only place you can find BBQ Fairy's amazing food - primarily barbecued meat cooked low and slow, (for an) 8-12-hour period, ribs, brisket and pulled pork,” Ms Lloyd said.

"Ivon loves the style of cooking. Previously he was cooking from home and he would just give it away on Facebook, he's got this joy about what he does.”

Ms Lloyd noted that the Crow Street Creative had formed a partnership with the chef.

One of Gladstone's newest businesses will also be at WinterSun.

The Hungry German started up in Gladstone about a month ago, but Ms Lloyd said Andrew Riedel and his partner had been involved in food and hospitality for a long time.

Their mobile business, which can be spotted at Gladstone's soccer fields, specialises in sausage, sauerkraut, mustard and pork belly with sauerkraut and apple sauce.

"Think really spicy hotdogs, not chilli spice, garlic spice,” Ms Lloyd said.

Other multicultural food stalls at the fest will serve up Thai street food and wood-fired pizza.

On September 2, Crow Street Creative, with funding from Gladstone Regional Council, will hold a second event as part of Multicultural Week.

Cinema under the stars will be a family-friendly event on Crow St.

It will show a documentary titled Babies, which follows four babies from four countries for the first year of their life.

"There's nothing else like it,” Ms Lloyd said of the Crow Street Creative.

"It really stands out in Gladstone. It's an artist initiative base, we've found this little niche. We've all found a place to run our business.''