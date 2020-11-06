Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The RFS Queensland has issued alerts for three fires burning in the Gladstone region that are producing smoke which could impact residents and motorists.
The RFS Queensland has issued alerts for three fires burning in the Gladstone region that are producing smoke which could impact residents and motorists.
News

Where fires are burning in Gladstone region

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
6th Nov 2020 3:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE bushfires are currently burning in the Gladstone region, causing visible smoke haze in occasionally gusty conditions.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland issued a warning about a blaze on Targinnie Road and Chernih Road at Targinnie yesterday, which crews have been monitoring today.

Then at 1.31pm today, an alert was issued for a fire at 61 Wilson Rd, Targinnie which has also broken out.

At 3.16pm this afternoon the RFS issued another alert for a fire at 244 Reedbed Road, Bororen.

No homes are currently under threat from any of the blazes.

For each vegetation fire, the RFS reminds people that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition,” the RFS said.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 immediately.”

For more information visit the Queensland RFS website.

Related stories:

Fireys budget cut claims denied

‘Failed catastrophically’: Fireys slam RFS bureaucracy

Celeste Barber’s $52m legal fight over RFS donation

bororen bushfire bushfires qld gladstone gladstone observer rural fire service queensland targinnie
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trinity College explains sports and HPE restructure

        Premium Content Trinity College explains sports and HPE restructure

        News Renowned college responds to speculation it is shifting its focus away from sporting excellence to academia.

        WATCH: Australian-first technology rolls out at GPC

        Premium Content WATCH: Australian-first technology rolls out at GPC

        News GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has unveiled New Australian-first technology which...

        The amazing features of new Gladstone Maritime Museum

        Premium Content The amazing features of new Gladstone Maritime Museum

        News The facility will shine a spotlight on the region’s rich maritime history.

        Person hospitalised after West Gladstone kitchen fire

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after West Gladstone kitchen fire

        Breaking Paramedics were called to a private address last night.