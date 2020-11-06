Where fires are burning in Gladstone region

The RFS Queensland has issued alerts for three fires burning in the Gladstone region that are producing smoke which could impact residents and motorists.

THREE bushfires are currently burning in the Gladstone region, causing visible smoke haze in occasionally gusty conditions.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland issued a warning about a blaze on Targinnie Road and Chernih Road at Targinnie yesterday, which crews have been monitoring today.

Then at 1.31pm today, an alert was issued for a fire at 61 Wilson Rd, Targinnie which has also broken out.

At 3.16pm this afternoon the RFS issued another alert for a fire at 244 Reedbed Road, Bororen.

No homes are currently under threat from any of the blazes.

For each vegetation fire, the RFS reminds people that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition,” the RFS said.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 immediately.”

For more information visit the Queensland RFS website.

