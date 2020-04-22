Menu
Where every Qld coronavirus case is located

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
22nd Apr 2020 1:17 PM
THE Brisbane City Council local government area has recorded the most cases of COVID-19 so far.

Comprehensive data released by the State Government today has revealed 408 cases have been reported so far across the area, with 319 of those acquired from overseas.

 

According to the data, four of those BCC cases were acquired from interstate.

A further 189 have been reported in the Gold Coast City Council area, while Moreton Bay has had 95.

The Sunshine Coast area has recorded 70, Logan has had 42 while Toowoomba has had 37.

Thirty-two of the 77 local government areas have recorded cases so far.

Of Queensland's 1024 cases, 785 have been acquired overseas, 42 have been through local transmission and 17 have been acquired from interstate.

 

