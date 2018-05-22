Menu
Businesses can learn more about how to get involved in the construction of the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department next month.
Health

Where contractors keen for $42m project should be next month

Gregory Bray
by
22nd May 2018 4:31 PM | Updated: 4:31 PM

BUSINESSES across the Gladstone region are invited to an information session to learn about opportunities in the $42 million new Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department project.

The session will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Centre from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, 6 June.

Executive director, Jo Glover said Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service was committed to supporting local businesses and contractors wherever possible. ," Ms Glover said.

"Early works for the project are under way, including construction of a 106-space car park to replace the existing car park, which will be demolished to make way for the new emergency department," Ms Glover said.

Tenders will be called later in the year for the main contractor to build the new ED.

Construction is expected to start by the end of the year.

