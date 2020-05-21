Where can you go within 150km of Gladstone?

GLADSTONE residents have had their second taste of freedom as COVID-19 restrictions eased over the weekend.

People can travel within a 150km radius from their homes for a day trip.

Here are some places you can visit within the 150km from Gladstone Central.

Closer to Gladstone:

Mount Larcom. Photo: Duncan Reilly

Mount Larcom Climb

It’s a strenuous climb to the top of this iconic mountain, but the views over the Gladstone region and beyond, all the way to the reef, make it well worth while.

Lake Awoonga

A short drive from Gladstone’s CBD, Lake Awoonga is a must-visit for any fishing enthusiasts.

Tannum Sands Beach

The weather may be cooling but that won’t stop residents from kite surfing and enjoying the coast views.

Lilley’s Beach

The 4WD-only beach located at a sensitive foreshore area is a must for anyone in the region – just make sure you have your permits before you go.

Tondoon Botanic Gardens

Take the time to explore Gladstone’s botanic gardens by taking a peaceful stroll through the many paths. If you’re feeling adventurous test yourself by hiking up Mount Biondello, Gladstone’s highest peak.

Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy:

Middle Rock Beach, Deepwater National Park.

Joseph Banks Conservation Park

Discover the natural beauty of Seventeen Seventy by walking the trail around the headlands, beginning at the Captain Cook Monument, offering spectacular views overlooking Bustard Bay.

Deepwater National Park

The unspoilt coastal location is the perfect place for spotting wildlife and fishing. Stop for a picnic or explore the rockpools near the Wreck Rock and Flat Rock day-use areas. Note most of the area is 4WD accessible only.

Eurimbula National Park

The 360-metre walking track to Ganoonga Noonga Lookout offers views along the coast and across swamps and heathlands. Any bushwalker’s paradise.

Agnes Water Veach

If you’re bold, chuck on a wetsuit and try your hand at surfing on Queensland’s northernmost surf beach. Or enjoy one of the areas famous sunsets.

Boyne Valley

Wreckage of the WWII Liberator bomber Beautiful Betsy at Kroombit Tops.

Kroombit Tops National Park

Get back to nature and away from technology by spending a day at Kroombit Tops. See the remains of a WWII Liberator bomber that crashed in 1945 and remained hidden in the forest until it was discovered nearly 50 years later. Note many of the tracks are 4WD accessible only.

Blackmans Gap

This picturesque spot is something different to the beaches and lakes in the Gladstone region.

Turn off the Gladstone Monto Rd onto Blackmans Gap Rd and drive for a few kilometres until you find a small parking area at the foot of the range. A walk upstream about 300 metres will bring you to the rock pools and small waterfall winding its way down into the valley.

Boynedale Bush Camp

Positioned on the banks of Lake Awoonga, along with fishing the area is perfect for kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding. There is a lookout nearby that provides spectacular views of Lake Awoonga and Castletower National Park.

Livingstone:

Stony Creek. Photo: Allanah Cherie

Capricorn Coast National Park

Located between Yeppoon and Emu Park, the coastal volcanic headlands with intriguing rock formations, scenic lookouts and a variety of short walks through diverse plant communities along the coast are highlights of a visit to Capricorn Coast National Park.

Byfield State Forest

North of Yeppoon and still within 150km of Gladstone’s radius, the Byfield National Park and State Forest abound with wonderful scenery, rolling sand dunes, beaches, rainforest-edged creeks and rugged mountains.

Upper Stony Creek

Located within the Byfield State Forest, Upper Stony Creek offers pristine swimming areas and plenty of easy walks to explore.

Water Park Creek

Another pristine swimming area, Water Park Creek has both shallow play areas at the crossing, but just a short walk upstream is a high hanging swing that’s not for the faint-hearted.

Under the Home Confinement, Movement and Gathering Direction, residents are restricted from visiting the Banana Shire and the Central Highlands for recreation as it is considered the outback.

Residents in the outback may travel up to 500km as long as they do not leave the outback and do not cross a state border.