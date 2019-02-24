WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Big projects planned for Gladstone

Several huge projects have been planned for the region, but only some are progressing within the expected timeframes.

GLADSTONE has been the chosen location for several huge projects in recent years.

While some companies are forging ahead with their plans, including Asia Pacific Agri-Corp's abattoir and Gladstone Ports Corporation's East Shores Stage 1B, others have remained stagnant.

Here are updates on five huge projects that have been planned for Gladstone.

Casper Energy

THE company which proposed to build a 75 mega-litre diesel import terminal at Fisherman's Landing has been de-registered.

Casper Energy revealed its plans in 2016 to build an oil refinery and terminal in the Gladstone State Development Area at a cost of $2.5 billion.

At the time it was touted to create 1800 jobs.

An artist's impression of the diesel import terminal at Fisherman's Landing. Casper Energy

But in November 2017 Australian Securities Investment Corporation- received an application to de register the company.

The application to de-register was under s601AA of the corporations act. According to the Act a person can apply to have a business de registered if all members of the company agree to the de registration, and the company is not carrying on business, its assets are worth less than $1000, it has paid all fees and penalties and has no outstanding liabilities and is not a party to any legal proceedings.

But the project is not off the cards yet.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher told The Observer there were other businesses interested in taking on the project at Fisherman's Landing, but all plans were still in the early stages.

Steel mill

Euroa Steel Director Paul Sundstrom said last month the proposed steel mill project was still viable, despite the State Government removing its 'Coordinated Project' status.

Late last year Coordinator General cancelled the status due to a lack of information for an Environmental Impact Statement.

Graeme Bartlett and Paul Sundstrom are the Gladstone-based directors for Gladstone Steel Pty, the former Boulder Steel rescue group. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards

The steel plant project had been on and off the table since November 2008, when Boulder Steel first submitted the application for the $6billion project.

Mr Sundstrom told The Observer in January that regardless of the State Government status of the project the team would continue to search for investors.

He said to go ahead they needed an $8 billion investment.

Hummock Hill Island Resort

THE developers behind Hummock Hill Island Resort say they are still on track to start construction by late 2020.

Last November the Coordinator General overruled the Gladstone Regioanl Council's refusal of the development application for the project, allowing developers Pacificus to move forward with its plans.

The coordinator general placed 45 conditions on the project, but the council said it still had some concerns.

Peter Scarf with Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and Planning Cameron Dick announcing the coordinator generals approval of Hummock Hill island resort Mike Richards GLA051118HILL

The Pacificus Tourism project, 30km south of Gladstone, will include accommodation for 2700 tourists and 1200 residents once the 17-year construction phase is completed.

Property developer John Kelly told The Observer this week it was continuing discussions with the council.

Mr Kelly said thy had given the council an infrastructure agreement proposal to consider.

"There is a huge amount of work to do in terms of the detailed planning and designs, environmental management plans, monitoring of ground water and seawater quality," he said.

"We're having good cooperation with the council and we're moving ahead as per the schedule requited to have the project up and running in two years time."

Renewable-powered beef processing plant

Dan Daly and Leo Neill-Ballantine at the Euroa Homestead Aldoga, announcing plans for a $260 million state-of-the-art beef processing plant and renewable energy facility. Mike Richards GLA280918MEAT

ASIA Pacific Agir-Corp received State Government Approval in September 2018 for its state-of-the-art $260 million beef processing plant and rewnewable energy facility.

The project, to be located at the Gladstone State Development Area, will feature a meat processing plant powered by an on-site renewable energy facility.

It is expected to create 360 jobs during construction and 380 ongoing jobs.

Managing director Dan Daly said the approval allowed them to move forward into the design phase.

The state cooridnator-general placed 29 conditions on the project aimed at ensuring noise, dust and odour would not affect nearby residents.

The project requires operational works approval by the Gladstone Regional Council and environmental authority permits from the Department of Environment and Science before construction starts.

It's believed it is on track to start construction by mid 2019.

East Shores Stage 1B

TENDERS have closed for the contracts available in the $29.5 million East Shores Stage 1B construction.

While it's unclear when the successful contractors will be announced, Gladstone Ports Corporation has previously stated it aimed to start construction this year.

East Shores stage 1B - floating ferry transfer pontoon. Gladstone Ports Corporation

The two major contracts are for onshore and offshore work, and there will be several subcontracts for other works.

Stage 1B includes a floating pontoon pool, a ferry transfer area, fitness hub, foreshore cafe and cruise terminal plaza.