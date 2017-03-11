Government eyes off Gladstone's historic, significant sites

WHEN you're driving along the Bruce Hwy or Gladstone Benaraby Rd, do you feel like you're part of history?

That's what the Department of Heritage and Environment want to know after they released the proposed heritage listed areas in the Gladstone region.

The heritage register, a list of places with cultural heritage significance to Queenslanders, can include anything from churches to roads, bridges, halls and caravan parks.

This week a list of places proposed to be added to the register were printed in this paper, including Matthew Flinders Bridge, Memorial Avenue, Bruce Hwy and Gladstone Benaraby Road at Benaraby.

Photos View Photo Gallery

According to the department's website, for something to be declared as heritage listed it must be "a place of significance to the state".

If approved, these areas would join Kullaroo House and Star of the Sea Church and School among others on the list.

Send your feedback about the proposed areas to heritage@ehp.qld.gov.au by April 7.