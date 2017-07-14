When to spot massive US planes over Gladstone tomorrow

PREVIOUSLY |

THE GLADSTONE region is in for a big show tomorrow, and to get involved, all you have to do is look up.

Four massive United States air force troop carriers will fly at low-level over Agnes Water at 12.51pm and Gladstone at 12.58pm on Saturday.

Flying at an altitude of 91 metres, 200 metres apart, the C-17A Globemasters will soar past about 2kms off the coast.

The aircraft, which are in Australia as part of Exercise Talisman Saber 17, arrived on July 13 following a non-stop flight from Alaska which saw them airdrop 306 paratroops to Shoalwater Bay Training Area on the Queensland coast.

The non-stop flight from Alaska was accomplished with a series of air-to-air refuellings over the Pacific, and also included two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17As (pictured) as part of the mission.

On Saturday, the USAF C-17As will fly to Queensland to collect personnel, then return to the United States.

The C-17A is a strategic airlift aircraft, capable of carrying up to 77 tonnes of cargo and used for missions including airdrop of cargo, aero-medical evacuation, or missions to airfields with little support infrastructure.

The aircraft will also fly over Rainbow Beach, Fraser Island, Bundaberg and Rockhampton.