When you can see your favourite acts at Agnes music festival

ROCKIN': Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows will perform at Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival on Saturday February 16.

YOU CAN almost hear the twang of the slide guitars and cheers from the crowd at Agnes Water as its largest music festival draws closer.

In less than 40 days the Agnes Water Blues, Roots and Rock Festival will deliver unforgettable performances at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds.

Organisers are busy preparing for the thousands of people expected to walk through the gates, with the playing schedule released on Saturday.

Over three days, February 15-17, 18 acts will perform for the popular festival.

Headline act Australian favourites The Black Sorrows have the prime time, performing at 9pm Saturday.

The festival will kick off on Friday at 4pm with Dear Willow taking the stage.

Also playing on the first day are Black Rabbit George, The Hillbilly Goats, Lloyd Spiegel and The Backsliders.

The largest of the three days, Saturday, will begin at 9am with a Blues Guitar Workshop by Lloyd Spiegel and Minnie Marks.

Live performances on Saturday start at 10am with Flaskas.

The Black Sorrows will close the show at 11pm.

On Sunday festival goers can gain useful knowledge about song writing with a special session at 9am by Brad Butcher and Kelly Cork.

The third and final day will feature live music from 10am-4pm.

DETAILS

Tickets can be bought online now, with prices ranging from $66-110 for one day, or $154 for a three-day festival pass.

For information visit agnesbluesandroots

.com.au