Lana Ramsden and Tyler Greenaway at the Tannum Sands Formal on November 13, 2019.
News

When you can see 2019 formals photos online, in print

25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM

HUNDREDS of high school students celebrated the end of an era earlier this month with several school formals held across the region.

Dressed to impress, students were chauffeured to their formals and walked down the red carpet to celebrate the end of high school and new beginnings.

Readers will be able to relive the milestone moment with the release of The Observer's annual formals photo feature on Friday, December 13.

But if you can't wait until then to see all the photos from this year's proms, keep an eye out on The Observer website this week.

Galleries of photos from each school will be published online from Wednesday.

Visit gladstone ­observer.com.au to see all of this year's photos.

Gladstone Observer

