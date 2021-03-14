When will the cool change arrive for Gladstone?

Residents of the Gladstone region can expect a cold change to sweep through the area on Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and an increased chance of rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s latest weather forecast answers the prayers of those looking for an escape from the hot and humid conditions in the Gladstone region.

A BOM spokesman said a cool change was expected to set in throughout the Gladstone region from early Tuesday as autumn sets in.

“We will be going down to a high of 29 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday then maybe even cooler than that on Thursday,” the spokesman said.

“We are in autumn now and it is very autumnal to see a cool change come through.”

The spokesman did not rule out rain activity as the new week began, which could bring scattered showers to the region.

“Monday evening there could be showers and storms around the Wide Bay region which could impact and get pretty close to Gladstone,” he said.

“The chance of a storm in the afternoon or evening on Monday, with chances increasing for scattered showers and light rain with the cool change on Tuesday.

“A little bit more widespread and nothing too heavy but more cloud cover and rainfall then.

“Then from Wednesday the chance of a coastal shower will linger for the rest of the week.”

Gladstone’s weekly weather outlook is as follows:

Monday, March 15 – Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the late afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds. MIN: 24 MAX: 32

Tuesday, March 16: Partly cloudy. High (80 per cent) chance of rain. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming south-easterly 20 to 25 km/h during the morning. MIN: 23 MAX: 29

Wednesday, March 17: Partly cloudy. Slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h. MIN: 22 MAX: 29

Thursday, March 18: Partly cloudy. Medium (40 per cent) chance of showers. Light winds becoming east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning. MIN: 23 MAX: 30

Friday, March 19: Partly cloudy. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers. Light winds becoming east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning. MIN: 23 MAX: 30

Saturday, March 20: Partly cloudy. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers. Light winds becoming east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning. MIN: 23 MAX: 30

