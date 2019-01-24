Menu
Council animal inspector Shayne Wales with Tucker. a 7-year old english settler.
When will council inspectors come knocking to check pets?

Mark Zita
by
24th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
THE Gladstone Regional Council will start a domestic animal inspection program from February 1 to July 30.

Mayor Matt Burnett said house visitations were required to determine if pets kept at a property were registered.

"All council officers and workers, who need to enter a property, are required to display identification and advise the property owner of the reason for the visit/ inspection," Cr Burnett said.

He also said registration of pets was the responsibility of pet owners, who must also notify council of any changes to details.

"This program will also assist in the collection of statistical data to provide an accurate record of the number of animals in the area and will be used as a method of identifying lost pets so they can be reunited with their owners," Cr Burnett said.

