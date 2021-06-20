When Vic will see more rain: experts

Crews deliver a generator to Ferny Creek residents after many houses were left without power in last week’s storms. Picture: Ian Currie.

Rainfall is forecast to return to Victoria later this week however weather experts are predicting mostly clear conditions, as the mop-up continues following recent devastating floods and rain.

More than 3000 homes remain without power, many of them in the Dandenong Ranges, with some told they will remain that way until July 10.

Violent storms brought down trees and ravaged homes with acting premier James Merlino last week saying the debris was enough to fill the MCG.

Residents are counting the cost as the clean up continues with the state government on Sunday announcing a funding boost for affected businesses.

The Bureau of Meteorology said clear conditions were expected for several days, with some northern parts of the state expecting frost and subzero temperatures on Monday morning.

Rain is forecast to return on Wednesday and Thursday, however it is not expected to result in further flooding.

“We are in winter so we do see unsettled weather patterns coming through, but at the moment we’re under the influence of a high pressure system,” BOM meteorologist Phoebe de Wilt said.

“The next few days we’re expecting clear and dry weather for most of the state.

“But with winter in Victoria, we expect other systems to come through in the next few weeks.”

All except one flood warning – for the Bemm, Cann and Genoa River catchments – has been removed.

In welcome news, the Bureau said Gippsland was the region least likely to be affected by this week’s wet weather.

Recent storms ravaged the Dandenong Ranges region. Picture: Jason Edwards

Roxy Horn looks over a fallen tree out the front of her Kalorama House. Picture: Jason Edwards.

Residents who are without power are already able to claim a payment of up to $1680 per week.

The Victorian government and Bunnings provided 100 generators to households without power.

The government on Sunday said that it and the Federal government would also provide a $2500 per week payment for businesses who remain without electricity.

“We did say at the time that we’d look at what further support we can provide for businesses in a similar situation,” Mr Merlino said.

“The state and federal governments are providing assistance payments to businesses without power.

“So any business who, as at the 17th of June, has been without power as a result of the storms will be provided with $2500 per week.”

