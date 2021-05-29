When mass vaccination hubs will finally open

Convention centres will be used as mass vaccination hubs, with the Queensland Government this week enabling planning processes to be streamlined ahead of the rollout later this year.

The Sunday Mail has revealed detailed planning to both staff and operation facilities, including convention centres, is underway.

It comes as RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou said they were standing ready for the Ekka Grounds to be used if and when the government decided it was an option.

The government on Friday released an amendment regulation to allow for planning processes for mass vaccination centres to be streamlined that aren't existing Queensland Health facilities.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the centres would be in addition to 14 community hubs announced this week that will open in July.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk watches Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young as she speaks during a press conference at Parliament House this week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Opening of the mass vaccination centres will coincide with increased supplies from the federal government.

"Another outbreak in Melbourne has shown us all how fragile our ability is to keep Covid out,' the Premier said.

"Greater certainty of supply gives us greater capacity to deliver more vaccine and that's exactly what we are going to do."

RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou said the showgrounds had the required facilities.

"If and when the Government decide this is an option, we stand ready, willing and able to assist in anyway we can, as our showgrounds is a site that has the required facilities," he said.

"Our showgrounds in the past have helped the community in times of need, most recently the 2011 floods as an evacuation centre and last year our showgrounds were earmarked to be a temporary hospital for overflow if needed."

Queensland events king Harvey Lister, who has previously offered to turn the likes of Suncorp Stadium and the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre into mass clinics, said he was still standing ready to assist.

Harvey Lister in Suncorp Stadium. Picture: Annette Dew

Mr Lister said about 200 of the 330 venues that his company ASM Global manages around the world have either been used as Covid hospitals or to provide testing or vaccinations.

"We've got layouts that have been used in exhibition halls for triaging people when they arrive, then the health professionals take over with registering them and delivering vaccinations," he said.

"Our offer was that when the time is right for Queensland Health to consider this, we stand ready to share what we have learned doing this in other parts of the world."

Mr Lister said mass vaccination centres could be used outside of a state's capital city.

"A piece of say civic infrastructure, be it a community centre, is just as viable as a delivery site as a flat-floor piece of infrastructure in the state's capital city," he said.

