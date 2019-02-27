When it comes to surfing, dogs always steal the show

SURFING HOT DOGS: Tandem surfers Dan Maple, Isabela Salatino, and Missy the beagle practising for her first surf event, the Noosa Festival of Surfing, 2019 VetShopAustralia Surfing Dog Championships to be staged from 2-3pm on Sunday.

THEY'RE back and sure to be a hit at the 2019 Vonu Pure Lager Noosa Festival of Surfing that launches Saturday.

Surf Dogs is the novelty competition division to survive the restructuring that has returned the festival to its longboard roots.

Missing this year will be stand-up paddle and body surfing during five days of competition that ends on March 6, to be followed immediately by the first leg of the World Surf League championship longboard tour.

John Finlay, head of World Surfaris, the event's new organising body, discovered last year how polarising Surf Dogs were among the surfing community.

A minority thought the segment frivolous but there was no denying its popularity with spectators.

Dan Maple, Isabela Salatino, and Missy the Beagle have been practising in the hope of a strong performance in front of an expected huge crowd for the 2019 VetShopAustralia Surfing Dog Championships to be staged from 2-3pm on Sunday.

A free SUP with Your PUP workshop - open to general public - would be held on Saturday from about 7.30am at the Noosa Woods Dog Beach.

Chris de Aboitiz, who first popularised tandem surfing with the pets, will again lead the pack, with his rescue dogs Max and Rama sure to steal the show.

VetShopAustralia and Chris will also offer dog training tips and a free workshop for those wanting to hone their skills and improve their connection with their four-legged friends, both in the water and on land.