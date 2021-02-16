When Gladstone’s waterfront museum will open

The Gladstone Maritime History Society has moved six of its treasured vessels and more than 1600 artefacts into their new home at East Shores 1B.

A new-look waterfront museum to showcase the region’s maritime and industrial past is expected to open this Easter.

The group are now preparing new displays showcasing local history such as naval uniforms, model ships and nautical artefacts in the waterfront facility.

Gladstone Maritime History Society President Lindsay Wassell

President Lindsay Wassell said he was working closely with the Queensland Museum.

Mr Wassell said Gladstone Maritime History Society was working with the Queensland Museum with the curation of the artefacts with the help of $15,000 worth of funding from a Gladstone family.

“The generous local family, who wish to remain anonymous, have pitched in with some extra funding to help us acquire professional assistance from the Queensland Museum,” Mr Wassell said.

“With their help we will be able to have the museum in ship-shape.”

Mr Wassell said there was a lot of attention to detail going into the design.

“We now have 26 customised display cabinets which was also generously donated for by local family, the Patrick family,” he said.

“Everyone at the Gladstone Maritime History Society is very excited to unveil the museum to the public we’re just working on getting everything in the right place.”

Acting CEO Craig Walker said GPC was proud to offer the group a modern, fully equipped facility in its pristine parklands, alongside the much loved HMAS Gladstone II.

“The Gladstone region has a rich Maritime history with the port celebrating its 107th anniversary this year,” Mr Walker said.

“The museum is an important project for the region to tell our community’s story and one that GPC plays a big role in.

“We know once the museum is complete it will offer a unique experience to locals and visitors.”

The new location of the museum is also within arm’s reach of the HMAS Gladstone II and adds an extra feature to the award-winning parklands.

