When Gladstone medical centres begin COVID vaccinations

GP Gaston Boulanger from Boyne Island Tannum Sands Medical Centre will begin the COVID vaccination rollout from Monday.

GP Gaston Boulanger from Boyne Island Tannum Sands Medical Centre will begin the COVID vaccination rollout from Monday.

The AstraZeneca COVID vaccine rollout will begin to be administered by medical practicioners in the Gladstone region from Monday.

Initially, practicioners at Boyne Island Tannum Sands Medical Centre and Gladstone Medical Centre at Clinton will administer the vaccines, with a staged rollout at other medical centres within a month.

The staged vaccine program will result in up to 1.4 million doses being administered to frontline health workers, paramedics, quarantine staff and border control staff first under phase 1a.

The rollout by GPs in medical centres is phase 1b of the program which will see up to 14.8 million doses given to people 70 or over, remaining health care workers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 55, adults with a specified medical condition, adults with a disability who have specified medical conditions, critical and high risk workers including defence, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing staff.

BITS Medical Centre doctor Gaston Boulanger said the practice was expecting 400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be delivered on Friday.

Dr Boulanger said 5000 medical centres across Australia completed expressions of interest for delivering COVID vaccinations.

“One vial has eight or 10 doses, depending on which vaccine it is,” he said.

“The vaccine we will have is AstraZeneca... and I am looking very closely at what happens around the world and in Australia as some countries have paused their vaccination programs.”

Boyne Island Tannum Sands Medical Centre will begin phase 1b of the COVID vaccination rollout from Monday.

Dr Boulanger said all vaccinations for any illness have the slight potential to have side effects in some people, but the risk of developing a blood clot or anaphylactic shock was very minor.

“We also give other vaccines that can have severe side effects, but they are so rare that the benefits of having the vaccine are much greater than the side effects,” he said.

“I’m going to have the jab on Monday morning and I’m not afraid for the side effects.

“In England 18 million people have been immunised against COVID without serious side effects.”

As BITS Medical Centre and Gladstone Medical Centre were approved respiratory clinics, Dr Boulanger said they were the first locations chosen in the region.

“After people get the vaccine they have to stay to be monitored for at least 30 minutes to see if they develop anaphylactic shock or any other side effects which were are equipped to treat,” he said.

The vaccine will be administered in two doses, the second 10 to 12 weeks after the first.

COVID vaccinations are not recommended by the federal health department for pregnant women, while people getting the influenza vaccine are advised to wait at least two weeks after getting the coronavirus jab.

To determine whether you have a specified medical condition under vaccination guidelines visit the Australian Government Department of Health website.

Proof via My Health Record or a health summary from your GP will be required to prove specified medical conditions.

The government is in the final steps of developing an online COVID vaccination booking system, but until that is finalised people in phase 1b, or those who have missed out on phase 1a of the rollout are encouraged to call the medical centres to book.

Other stories

Gladstone set to become ‘hydrogen capital of the world’

First Gladstone COVID vaccination administered

Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours